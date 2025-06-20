Veteran Boca Raton firefighter arrested on child pornography charges

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton firefighter who has worked with the agency for two decades is facing child pornography charges.

Alejandro Fernandez Callegari, 51, was arrested Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Google on Sept. 22, 2023. The tip said a user uploaded multiple files containing child sexual abuse material.

The tip was later assigned to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The affidavit said through multiple legal processes, it was confirmed that the owner and user of the reported account was Callegari.

The arrest report said the graphic images included girls under the ages of 3, 8 and 10. Some of the images showed the children engaged in "various sexual acts" with men.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to Callegari's address on Thursday.

The affidavit said he "invoked his right to counsel and did not wish to speak to detectives."

Callegari was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility without incident.

He faces two counts of sexual performance by a child, which are third-degree felonies.

Online jail records Friday afternoon showed he was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Callegari has been a firefighter/driver with Boca Raton Fire Rescue since Feb. 7, 2005.

The city of Boca Raton released the following statement regarding the arrest:

The City of Boca Raton has been made aware of the arrest of Alejandro Callegari, a Boca Raton Firefighter/Driver, on charges related to child pornography. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. These serious and disturbing allegations do not reflect the values or standards of conduct we uphold for all City employees. As this matter involves an active criminal investigation, no further comment will be provided at this time.

