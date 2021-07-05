TLC food pantry program continuing to grow, assist families in need

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A group of Boca Raton students has come up with a way to keep food on the table for South Florida families.

It's part of a community partnership that's proving to have a lasting impact.

Most days you will find Summer Faerman providing help to those in need.

"So, what the pantry is really if you have, you give. And if you are in need, you take," Faerman said. "The concept is really simple."

It’s a concept she created as the director of the TLC center at B'Nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton. The pandemic prompted them to take action.

"This was No. 1, but now we have over 30 of them. They are in Broward, Palm Beach County, they are also in Orlando. They are also up in the [Florida] Panhandle," Faerman said.

As the program expanded, they needed a way to keep track of their supplies.

"If you get here, and there's nothing in the pantry, it's pretty disheartening for the giver and the receiver," Faerman said.

Yair Gritzman and the rest of the engineering club at Donna Klein Jewish Academy came up with a solution.

"The QR code is put on every pantry, and it just links to our website, where people can report if the pantry is full or empty," Gritzman said.

The high school senior said any smartphone can scan the code. He said working on this project inspires him to use his coding skills to continue to help others.

"Now we are thinking more projects like this because a project like this we’ve learned so much and it’s made a big difference in the community," Gritzman said.

“We’re here always to have a hand to help you and not push you away," Faerman said.

Click here to check the status of the food pantries.