TimberTech Championship commits to 'zero waste', plastic collection drive

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Since 2007, the PGA Tour Champions has brought top golfers to Boca Raton with millions in proceeds benefiting local charities and non-profits. But this year the tournament is counting on another big win — this time for the environment.

The PGA super season is upon us and the TimberTech Championship will bring the top 54 PGA Tour champion athletes to The Old Course at Broken Sound from Nov. 1 thru Nov. 7.

”It’s really kind of a ‘Who’s Who’ of golf,” said Eddie Carbone, TimberTech Championship tournament director. “That’s what these events are for — to raise money in the community and to have a positive impact in the community. We’ll generate over $15 million dollars of economic impact through hotel rooms, for our guests from all over the county, from our players from all over the world that compete in this championship and our fans that are here for the week.”

PGA events are organized to benefit charities like the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation — but next week’s event also offers environmental perks.

”We’re so lucky to be playing at a golf course that is green-minded and green-focused and really I think that’s the future of golf,” said Carbone. “It’s limiting water resources and a commitment to recycling and less of an impact on this earth.”

Carbone is talking about a “zero waste” tournament. TimberTech, an AZEK company brand and maker of wood alternative sustainable decks and outdoor living products, is bringing the campaign ”Full Circle” to the tour.

”No waste will be sent to area landfills,” said Amanda Cimaglia, AZEK/TimberTech vice president of environment, social and governance (ESG). “We’ve spent the last several months designing waste out of the event and then finding ways to repurpose, recycle, reuse, donate or compost.”

The event will also be the site for a plastic bag collection drive.

“Grocery bags, shopping bags and dry cleaning bags will be collected and processed into the core of our beautiful TimberTech decking,” Cimaglia said.

Similar to a deck already at the course made from 80% recycled plastic.

”Inspired by nature without harming nature,” Cimaglia said.

Palm Beach County’s Solid Waste Authority believes this could set a standard for others nationally to follow.

”We’re the governmental agency that is the processor of things. So we can ship those products to TimberTech — they can use them however they can in making their composite decking, and we’re very happy for that type of partnership,” said Willie Puz, Solid Waste Authority director of public affairs. “This is just a logical extension of where it could go.”

This is the first PGA Tour Champions event ever to commit to zero waste. To learn more, click here.