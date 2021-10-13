The Boca Raton resort hosting job fair to fill 600 positions

BOCA RATON, Fla. — South Florida’s most storied and beloved luxury resort, The Boca Raton, is looking for new employees to join its team.

The iconic waterfront property is currently undergoing a $175 million renovation featuring several new amenities restaurants, bars and spas. As a result, managers are looking to fill up to 600 new full and part-time positions.

The career fairs will include on-the-spot hiring on Thursday, October 14; Tuesday, November 2; and Tuesday, November 9 starting at 8:30 a.m. inside the Mitzner Center

The Boca Raton’s comprehensive employee benefits include competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, insurance (health, dental, vision), career advancement, paid time off (PTO), 401k plan, free onsite covered staff parking, and community philanthropy.

Full-time and part-time positions include:

· culinary (chef, sous chef, cooks, pastry)

· food & beverage (servers, bartenders, host/hostess, runner, stewarding)

· engineering (electrician, painter, carpenter, drivers)

· guest experience (concierge, front desk, call center, etc.)

· housekeeping

· member relations, marketing, finance, administrative assistant

· recreation (lifeguard, locker-room attendant)

· spa (massage therapist, hair stylist, etc.)

· retail / sales

· management positions across departments

The career fairs entrance address is Mizner Village Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33432. To schedule a career fair interview, register online in advance here.