Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Tanker truck, Florida Highway Patrol vehicle involved in crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton

3 right lanes closed
A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and tanker truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton on Wednesday night.
Florida Highway Patrol crash in Boca Raton, Nov. 9, 2022
Posted at 9:43 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 21:52:39-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and tanker truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. south of the Congress Avenue exit, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Three right lanes are currently blocked.

RELATED: Latest traffic news

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Road conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Nicole brings tropical downpours across the area. Drives are urged to stay off the road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!