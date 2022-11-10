Tanker truck, Florida Highway Patrol vehicle involved in crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and tanker truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. south of the Congress Avenue exit, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Three right lanes are currently blocked.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Road conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Nicole brings tropical downpours across the area. Drives are urged to stay off the road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.