'Sweat with Pride' event in Boca Raton promoting addiction recovery within LGBTQ community

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An event this weekend is aimed at helping the LGBTQ and recovery community.

Two men from Boca Raton are hosting the fundraiser, which is centered around inclusion in the fitness community.

FTX Wellness and Performance will host an event called "Sweat with Pride" in Boca Raton on Sunday.

Mark Turnipseed and Tim Quinn created the event to help raise money for the nonprofits Gay & Sober and OUT South Florida.

Turnipseed said he is combining fitness and recovery because they are big aspects of his life.

Sunday June 13th we gather together at FTX Wellness in Boca Raton, FL to raise awareness for LGBTQ mental health and sobriety through fitness by raising money for Gay & Sober and the Out Foundation! pic.twitter.com/YCrtjhl53b — Mark A Turnipseed (@markaturnipseed) June 10, 2021

"Fitness helped me recover from drugs and alcohol," Turnipseed. "I lost a little brother and my partner to addiction."

Quinn said Gay & Sober have helped him recover from his loss.

"I have had these demons too," Quinn said.

The duo said the "Sweat with Pride" fundraiser will be a fitness expo with booths and a raffle, but there will also be information on recovery support.

One thing both men said they have faced is the fear of being gay at the gym, and they want to help others feel welcome.

"I didn't know if I could come to my gym after I came out," Turnipseed said. "Whatever fear they might have, whether it's working out or the gym or facing some addiction issues, there is a network of people in our community."

Turnipseed said the $50 entry fee will be split by the two nonprofits.

Click here for more information on Sunday's event.

