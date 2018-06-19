Suspended Boca Mayor 'ready to be vindicated,' attorney says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- Suspended Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie, charged with official misconduct and perjury, says she's anxious to be vindicated, according to her attorney.

Haynie was not at a Tuesday status hearing, after filing a waiver not to appear at hearings until trial.

Tuesday's status hearing was quick. Lawyers confirmed evidence, known as discovery, was shared between the prosecution and defense.

The judge set another hearing for July 26th.

Haynie has pleaded not guilty to charges that include official misconduct and perjury. Investigators say Haynie benefited financially and failed to disclose her relationship with top Boca Raton developers the Batmasians, before voting on proposals that benefited them.

"The bottom line of this case, this is not a quid pro quo. There's no bribery, she's not being paid off, she's not selling her vote or anything like that at all," said Haynie's attorney Bruce Zimet. "She feels very confident. She’s engaged in the case and she’s certainly anxious to be vindicated."

Last month, Haynie's lawyers filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss each of the seven charges against her, saying she was charged under a 2016 law when her alleged crimes were committed in 2015. Haynie's attorneys say he anticipates the state will re-file charges.

A hearing for that motion to dismiss charges has not been set yet.