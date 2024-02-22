Survey seeking public input on shaping future of art in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The city of Boca Raton is asking for feedback from the community in developing a public art and placemaking program.

Through the survey, the community will have the opportunity to give their opinions on their preferences, interests, and ideas for public art installations throughout the city.

The city said input from residents and stakeholders will help guide the development of the program, including a masterplan and policies.

The Public Art Survey is a first step towards creating a program that will enhance public spaces, inspire residents and visitors, and help cultivate the cultural and aesthetic vitality of Boca Raton.

The establishment of a permanent Public Art Boca program was prioritized by the city council in 2023, following the installation of several art and mural projects throughout the city. The Public Art Survey is a first step towards creating a program that will enhance public spaces, inspire residents and visitors, and help cultivate the cultural and aesthetic vitality of Boca Raton, the city said.

The city’s current public art includes vibrant murals at Red Reef West, Spanish River Park’s beach tunnels, and the Mizner Park Amphitheater stage doors, and the Brightline station; art sculptures at South Beach, Wildflower and Silver Palm Parks, and rotating exhibits at the Boca Raton libraries and community centers.

To take the survey, click here.

To learn more about public art in Boca Raton, click here.