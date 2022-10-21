Watch Now
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton

The park opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.
City of Boca Raton
Newly renovated Wildflower Park opens to the public on October 22, 2022.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 21, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday.

Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd.

The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.

Wildflower Park waterfront seating 10212022.JPG
Waterfront seating at Wildflower Park.

"After years of planning and work, we are excited that we now have a 6-acre urban green space that builds the link from our downtown to our oceanfront," said Mayor Scott Singer.

The city said the park’s name was determined by a community vote and refers to a former restaurant on the site known as the Wildflower.

Wildflower Park will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to sunset.

For more information about the park, click here.

