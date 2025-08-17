Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

SURPRISE: Vow renewal for Boca Raton woman battling breast cancer

Beth and Armen Guedjoian of Boca Raton renewed their wedding vows Sunday afternoon at Loggerhead Marinelife Center after 44 years of marriage
Wish Upon a Wedding
Brooke Chau
Beth and Armen Guedjoian say "I Do" again after 44 years of marriage at Loggerhead Marinelife Center on Sunday, Aug. 17
Wish Upon a Wedding
Posted
and last updated

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — In the midst of battling breast cancer for 27 years, Beth Guedjoian of Boca Raton was granted the surprise of a lifetime from the non-profit Wish Upon a Wedding.

The Guedjoians were able to renew their vows after 44 years of marriage at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Wish Upon a Wedding alongside 18 local Palm Beach County vendors collaborated to make it a special day for the couple.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Brooke Chau attends the vow renewal of the Guedjoians

SURPRISE: Vow renewal for Boca Raton woman battling breast cancer

"They’re just wonderful people, you would never know that they're going through something so terrible at this time," said wedding planner Monika Swain.

Vow renewal
Surprise for the Guedjoians alongside wedding planner Monika Swain

Everything from the venue, the dress, florals, food, decor, photography and more was all gifted by local businesses that teamed up with the non-profit to make this a happy day full of love, laughter, family and friends.

Sunday afternoon at Loggerhead Marinelife Center wasn’t about treatments or hospitals, it was about joy.

"It's an honor," said Tonya Pellegrini at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, "We first opened our doors for events three years ago so to have something like this is really special to us."

"This is amazing, I'm amazed that everyone put this all together for us," said Beth Guedjoian, "It really means a lot to me."

Monika Swain wedding

A colorful celebration of resilience, love, and the power of community — all wrapped into one unforgettable day.

"I'm wiser, I'm smarter, and I could say that I would choose him all over again," said Guedjoian.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening