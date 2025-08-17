JUNO BEACH, Fla. — In the midst of battling breast cancer for 27 years, Beth Guedjoian of Boca Raton was granted the surprise of a lifetime from the non-profit Wish Upon a Wedding.

The Guedjoians were able to renew their vows after 44 years of marriage at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Wish Upon a Wedding alongside 18 local Palm Beach County vendors collaborated to make it a special day for the couple.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Brooke Chau attends the vow renewal of the Guedjoians

SURPRISE: Vow renewal for Boca Raton woman battling breast cancer

"They’re just wonderful people, you would never know that they're going through something so terrible at this time," said wedding planner Monika Swain.

Brooke Chau Surprise for the Guedjoians alongside wedding planner Monika Swain

Everything from the venue, the dress, florals, food, decor, photography and more was all gifted by local businesses that teamed up with the non-profit to make this a happy day full of love, laughter, family and friends.

Sunday afternoon at Loggerhead Marinelife Center wasn’t about treatments or hospitals, it was about joy.

"It's an honor," said Tonya Pellegrini at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, "We first opened our doors for events three years ago so to have something like this is really special to us."

"This is amazing, I'm amazed that everyone put this all together for us," said Beth Guedjoian, "It really means a lot to me."

Brooke Chau

A colorful celebration of resilience, love, and the power of community — all wrapped into one unforgettable day.

"I'm wiser, I'm smarter, and I could say that I would choose him all over again," said Guedjoian.