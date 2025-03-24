Still no arrests 18 years after Boca Raton mall abduction, murder

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's been 18 years since Randi Gorenberg was killed, and the attacker is still out there.

A team at WPTV has examined the Gorenberg case and two others from 2007, alongside Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives, in the one-hour documentary "The Missing Piece."

18 years later: Killer in Boca Raton mall murder still out there

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass asked the lead detective on the Gorenberg case, Detective William Springer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, for updates on the case now that eighteen years have passed.

Springer could not disclose the last time a credible lead or new information was brought in, but he told Glass he's hopeful it will be solved eventually.

"We're always looking at new DNA testing that might help bring the case to a successful conclusion," Springer said. "Any information would be helpful, and every tip will be followed up."

Randi Gorenberg was the victim of the attack on March 23, 2007.

"Her mother, Idey Elias, paints a beautiful picture of Gorenberg and her legacy in one of the most memorable interviews in my 20 years as a journalist," WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass said.

"Randi loved to hike in the woods. She loved Mother Nature," Elias said. "She had that wonderful feeling of warmth about her, and she made everybody else feel that way about her, too."

Springer described Gorenberg's day on March 23, 2007.

"She was at home, and we know she went to the mall," Springer said. "She bought a John Legend CD and a top at a store. We have her walking out of the mall around 1:15 in the afternoon."

Surveillance video recorded at the Town Center at Boca Raton was the last time anyone saw Gorenberg alive. No one knows exactly what happened next.

Springer believes Gorenberg might have been driven to an ATM.

"If he went to take Randi to the bank, it's not going to do him any good. She had no debit card," Springer said.

"Could that have been a huge point of frustration when Randi didn't have an ATM card?" Glass asked Springer.

"I would think it would be," Springer said. "He probably did not believe her. She has a high-end car — Mercedes SUV. She's dressed in nice clothes. She has a nice pocketbook. Why wouldn't she have a debit card?"

About 45 minutes after Gorenberg was seen on surveillance video exiting the mall, Springer said someone called 911 from a park about 5 miles from the mall and claimed hearing gunshots and seeing someone being pushed out of a vehicle.

"I believe that she was trying to get out," Springer said.

Springer said there is no indication Gorenberg was tied up or bound in any way.

After her body was left at Gov. Lawton Chiles Memorial Park. There is surveillance video of Gorenberg's SUV pulling into a hardware store about 2 miles from the park without a glimpse of who was behind the wheel.

"It's so unbelievable, isn't it? That no one saw anything," Elias said. "That's why we do this. Maybe we can jog somebody's memory."

Elias said she came home that day and watched the news about deputies finding a woman's body. Soon after, she received a phone call that changed her life forever.

"It's very hard to lose a child," Elias said. "I think it's the hardest thing in the world."

Elias called it the "worst, worst, worst day" of her life.

"I really feel bad for Idey," Springer said about what keeps him up at night with this case. "I've lived a blessed life. I've lived a great life. I've been able to enjoy my kids, my grandkids, and Idey never got that."

On the very day Gorenberg was killed, Elias told Glass she was comforting a woman whose daughter had just died of an illness. Elias said she never could have imagined she'd be in the same shoes in just a matter of hours and feeling the immense pain of losing a child.

"In my mind, Randi is away. She's not gone," Elias said. "She's just away, and one day, you know, she'll come bouncing back like she always would, (saying), 'Hi mom.'"