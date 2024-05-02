'Several' boaters ID'd from video of trash thrown into ocean, Fish & Wildlife says

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife has identified "several" people who were caught on camera dumping large buckets of trash into the ocean in Boca Raton last weekend.

FWC is working with the state attorney's office on appropriate charges, the agency said Wednesday.

The video was posted on YouTube by Wavy Boats, which takes videos of boats riding through rough inlet waters during Boca Bash on Sunday.

"When you saw the video what was your reaction?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked two people, who only gave their first names and live near the South Inlet Park.

Joel Lopez/WPTV Heny and Elka were distressed about trash thrown from a boat into the ocean.



"Disgusting a little bit," Henry said. "Very disappointing," Elka said.

They say they walk down the beach regularly and often have to pick up litter.

"I would give them a lot of hours of cleaning up beaches," Henry said. "I would give them like a big trash can and maybe eight hours."

According to Florida's litter law, those illegally dumping more than 15 pounds of waste into a waterway could face a first-degree misdemeanor.

They could also spend up to one year in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and serve up to one year of probation

"I hope they press charges and I really hope they learn their lesson," Naomi Clevenger, who was visiting Boca Raton from Jacksonville, said. "It's never right to destroy an environment that you get to live on."

Joel Lopez/WPTV Naomi Clevenger, who was visiting Boca Raton from Jacksonville with her father, spent the day collecting shells along the beach.



The woman and her father spent the day collecting shells along the beach, and say the video raises environmental concerns.

"I've always been interested in marine biology and I know there's a ton of wildlife out there that's defenseless and doesn't have a chance to defend themselves," Clevenger said.

Investigators are asking people involved in this incident to come forward by contacting the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922

