Security cameras catch attempted boat theft in Boca Raton

Boca Raton police are looking for a group who tried to steal a boat from a storage facility. Mizner Storall’s security system caught the group on camera.

In the video you see a black truck show up at the gate, someone jumps the fence and cuts the wiring to the gate allowing the truck inside. A tenant driving by noticed the suspicious activity and called the owner.

“He said: 'Marshall you need to get over here, your gate looks, it’s been open,' ” said Marshall Sklar, owner of Mizner Storall.

Sklar said he called the police and headed to his businesses.

The security video shows the truck back up to one of the boats, and someone try to hook it up. Sklar said he thinks the braking system on the boat engaged and the thieves were unable to steal the boat.

Jason Gelfand installed the security system at the storage lot. He recommends investing in cameras to help in situations like this one.

“It makes a big difference in the camera system and spending a couple hundred is going to go a long way,” said Gelfand.

Sklar said he doesn’t want this group to target anyone else in the city.

“Security is of utmost importance,” he said.

Boca police are investigating the attempted theft.