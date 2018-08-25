Security camera catches wallet theft at Boca Raton store

BOCA RATON, Fl. - Boca Raton Police are looking for a woman that stole a wallet out of a purse from a furniture store on Thursday.

The Legacy Furniture Consignment store had their security camera’s recording while three women walked into their shop. Watching the video, you see the store employees distracted helping other customers, and one of the women goes behind the counter and takes a wallet out of a purse sitting there.

Police say she then went and used the stolen credit cards. The store owner said in 15 minutes, $1,000 was spent.

“Total violation, and thank God we have the cameras because I think we got a good look at them, so everyone needs to be on alert for people like that,” said employee Tammy Andrews.

Police are investigating and ask for anyone to call them with information.