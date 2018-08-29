Scott Singer wins Boca Raton mayoral race

WPTV Webteam
5:16 AM, Aug 29, 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Scott Singer is now the mayor of Boca Raton following his decisive win in Tuesday's election.

Singer received 63 percent of the vote, defeating Al Zucaro and Bernard Korn.

He has been acting mayor since Gov. Rick Scott suspended former Mayor Susan Haynie after she was arrested earlier this year on criminal charges.

 

 

