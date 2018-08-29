Scott Singer wins Boca Raton mayoral race

Partly Cloudy
HI: 89°
LO: 79°
Scott Singer is now the mayor of Boca Raton following his decisive win in Tuesday's election.
Scott Singer
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Scott Singer is now the mayor of Boca Raton following his decisive win in Tuesday's election.
Singer received 63 percent of the vote, defeating Al Zucaro and Bernard Korn.
CLICK HERE: Complete Election Results
He has been acting mayor since Gov. Rick Scott suspended former Mayor Susan Haynie after she was arrested earlier this year on criminal charges.