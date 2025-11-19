Report recommends FAU professors be reinstated after social media investigation

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An investigative report obtained by WPTV has recommended that two Florida Atlantic University professors, who were placed on administrative leave in September following controversial social media posts, be reinstated.

Florida Atlantic University confirmed with WPTV’s Michael Hoffman the two professors are Dr. Rebel Cole and Dr. Karen Leader.

Cole, a professor of finance at FAU, was scrutinized after posting messages in response to online criticism of conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his assassination. In shared posts on X, Cole allegedly wrote: “We are going to hunt you down,” and “we are going to identify you,” among other comments troubling the students and faculty who reached out to WPTV. He was placed on leave, just days after Leader was placed on leave for reposting negative comments about Kirk. Cole recently filed a federal lawsuit.

Leader was the first FAU professor to face backlash for sharing posts on X. Leader showed Hoffman the posts she shared on X that called Kirk “racist, transphobic, homophobic and more.” In those posts, she added the words, “This was Charlie Kirk."

The independent investigation into Cole and Leader applied the legal framework established in Pickering v. Board of Education and subsequent Supreme Court cases governing public employee speech rights. The comprehensive report found that both faculty members' posts qualify as speech by private citizens on matters of public concern.

"The evidence demonstrates that each professor engaged in expressive activity from personal accounts unrelated to university business," the report states. "None of the statements were made in the course of assigned duties or through University-sponsored platforms."

The investigation found no credible evidence that the posts disrupted instruction, student welfare, or university operations. The report also found that neither of the two professors have prior disciplinary records and recommended "no formal disciplinary action."

Moving forward, the report recommends that FAU provide written guidance reminding the professors of university expectations for civility and professionalism and encourage voluntary participation in professional development programs on social media use and public employee speech.

