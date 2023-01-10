Rapper Flo Rida suing maker of Celsius energy drink

BOCA RATON, Fla. — International rapper and recording artist Flo Rida will appear in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday.

The rapper is suing Boca Raton-based company Celsius Holdings Inc., which makes the popular Celsius energy drink.

The lawsuit claims the energy drink company, located off Federal Highway in Boca Raton, didn’t keep its end of the deal to pay the rapper tens of millions of dollars in profits he said he earned from promoting Celsius drinks.

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, promoted the energy drink in music videos and on social media, thanks to an endorsement deal arranged by a Wellington-based company called D3M Licensing Group in 2014.

Celsius’s stock has since skyrocketed. It is now often referred to as Flo Rida's drink.

Yet the rapper's legal team said that between 2014 and 2016, the company didn’t pay Flo Rida bonuses or notify him when the drink’s sales were supposed to trigger stock compensation for him.

According to the Miami New Times, in 2021, the energy drink company brought in $130 million in sales revenue.

Flo Rida’s team is seeking a minimum of $30,000 in damages. They'll make their case in a Broward County courtroom on Tuesday.