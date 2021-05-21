Pro-Palestinian rally held in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chants of freedom and Palestinian flags accompany demonstrators in Boca Raton. Their message is clear.

"We're all here to raise awareness of what's happening in Palestine," Dakota Ali said.

The group walked through Mizner Park spreading their Pro-Palestine message.

"Up until this protest, I felt powerless because there was nothing I could do," Mohammed Hussein said.

A rally that comes just hours after a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. A truce between Israel and Hamas after eleven days of deadly airstrikes and clashes.

President Biden weighed in on the situation Thursday from the White House.

"I believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," he said.

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has also closely watched what's unfolding half the world away.

CEO Matt Levin said without significant changes both sides could be right back where they are.

"Israel has a responsibility like every other country to protect its citizens," he said.

Levin said he understands tonight's protest.

"I think there's great compassion in the American Jewish community and the diaspora. We're not a monolithic community there are lots of voices in our community," he said.

Another rally like today's is planned again for Friday in Palm Beach County.

