Police: Man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Saturday.

Police said the victim was walking his dog along the 2800 block of Spanish River Road, when two men drove up in a newer-model blue Ford Mustang.

The suspects got out, held the victim at gun point and robbed him of his watch worth $25,000. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The pair of thieves were described as two average-build men wearing sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts. They fled the scene heading eastbound on Sevilla Drive.

If you have information that can help with the investigation you're urged to call Detective George Reilly at 561-544-8660.

