Boca Town Center Mall under evacuation by Boca Raton Police Department after receiving a threatening call

A sign welcomes visitors to the Town Center at Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — According to a post by Boca Raton Police, a threat was made by a caller at the north side of the Town Center Mall parking lot.

As of 5 p.m., the mall is being evacuated.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV News for updates.

