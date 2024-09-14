Boca Town Center Mall under evacuation by Boca Raton Police Department after receiving a threatening call

BOCA RATON, Fla. — According to a post by Boca Raton Police, a threat was made by a caller at the north side of the Town Center Mall parking lot.

As of 5 p.m., the mall is being evacuated.

Boca Raton Police are investigating a threat made by a caller from the north parking lot of Town Center at Boca Raton. PLEASE LEAVE THE AREA through the south side of the property while the threat continues to be investigated.@BocaPolice pic.twitter.com/Oq9Bf8KUzv — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) September 14, 2024

