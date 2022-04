BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating a shooting at Town Center Mall.

Officers have detained the possible suspects and say there is no active shooter and there is no need for anyone in the mall to shelter in place.

According to police, one person was shot in the leg and was transported to a hospital.

Officers will remain at the mall while their investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.