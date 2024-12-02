Police investigate report of possible armed person at Boca Raton Community High School

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said Monday they're investigating a report of a possible armed person on the campus of Boca Raton Community High School.

In a post on X just before 12:30 p.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said officers are at the school, along with members of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department, "in reference to a report of a possible armed subject on campus."

@BocaPolice are on scene at Boca Raton High School with @PBSchoolsPD in reference to a report of a possible armed subject on campus. Numerous officers are currently checking the school for suspicious activity. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qkYdYTicad — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) December 2, 2024

"Numerous officers are currently checking the school for suspicious activity," the post said.

As of 1:39 p.m., officers are conducting their final sweep of the campus, which is located at 1501 Northwest 15th Court, just off Interstate 95 and Glades Road. Nothing suspicious has been found.

Police are advising any parents who are going to the school to stage in the parking lot of the Cinemark movie theater, located 3200 Airport Road. Officers will be there to keep parents informed.

In a callout to parents and guardians, the School District of Palm Beach County said Boca Raton High School "has transitioned to limited movement as the School Police and Boca Raton Police Department investigation continues of the unverified threat to campus. All students and staff continue to be safe."

The district added that "there is no verified threat to the campus."

"Details regarding dismissal will be sent to all families when available. Please do not come to campus," the district said in its callout.

The report of the possible armed person came through SaferWatch, a mobile panic alert app, according to Boca Raton police.

