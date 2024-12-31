Police identify deceased man found in parking lot of Boca Raton Plaza Hotel

Boca Raton police have identified the man found in the parking lot of 2901 N. Federal Highway on Monday night.

The Boca Raton Police Department responded to the address, the Boca Raton Plaza Hotel, on Monday evening, after a hotel employee reported a deceased man in the bushes. Police found the man wrapped in a blanket and initially labeled the death "suspicious in nature."

On Tuesday, police said their investigation revealed the man, 61-year-old Paul Colombo, had been staying at the hotel but checked out days before. The hotel was still holding his luggage.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head, and investigators found a gun inside the blanket. They say the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.