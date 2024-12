BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a suspicious death near a hotel Monday evening.

BRPD responded to a report of a deceased man in the bushes at 2901 N. Federal Highway, the Boca Plaza Hotel.

"At this time, the death appears suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing," BRPD wrote in a post on X.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.