1 person shot in officer-involved shooting near Boca Raton shopping center

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Boca Raton Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the University Commons shopping center located at 1400 West Glades Road.

Police said the shooting occurred when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a knife near a Barnes & Noble store.

According to officials, the man had a knife and was acting erratically in front of the store.

Police said later the man was undergoing surgery but gave no word on the man's condition.

Officers were not injured in the incident.

Witnesses told WPTV several agency vehicles are at the location.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

