Boca Raton police detain suspects connected to stolen vehicle

Scott Sutton
4:43 AM, Sep 6, 2018
8 mins ago

There is a police activity Thursday morning in the area of St. Andrews Boulevard and Verde Trail in Boca Raton while officers search for a person or people connected to a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - UPDATE: Boca Raton police said the scene has been cleared and suspect have been detained. No other details are immediately available.

EARLIER STORY:

There is a police activity Thursday morning in the area of St. Andrews Boulevard and Verde Trail in Boca Raton while officers search for a person or people connected to a stolen vehicle. 

Around 4 a.m., Boca Raton police said they were tracking the stolen vehicle when the suspect(s) jumped out and fled the scene.

K9 officers and the helicopter are at the scene.

As of 4:30 a.m., officers have a perimeter setup while they investigate.

The public should avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top