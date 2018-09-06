Boca Raton police detain suspects connected to stolen vehicle

BOCA RATON, Fla. - UPDATE: Boca Raton police said the scene has been cleared and suspect have been detained. No other details are immediately available.

UPDATE POLICE ACTIVITY in the area of St Andrews Blvd and Verde Trl cleared. Suspects detained http://t.co/zoDfFEqiy6 — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) September 6, 2018

EARLIER STORY:

There is a police activity Thursday morning in the area of St. Andrews Boulevard and Verde Trail in Boca Raton while officers search for a person or people connected to a stolen vehicle.

Around 4 a.m., Boca Raton police said they were tracking the stolen vehicle when the suspect(s) jumped out and fled the scene.

K9 officers and the helicopter are at the scene.

As of 4:30 a.m., officers have a perimeter setup while they investigate.

The public should avoid the area.