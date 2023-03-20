Passenger ejected from vehicle, killed in 4-vehicle crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton said a wreck involving four vehicles claimed the life of one person and injured others early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Palmetto Park Road.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said a 2006 Audi station wagon was traveling south on Dixie Highway at a high rate of speed while a 2021 Honda Civic, with a driver and two passengers, was traveling east on Palmetto Park Road.

Police said the driver of the Audi station wagon failed to stop at the red light, striking the Honda Civic. Two other vehicles stopped at the red light on northbound Dixie Highway were impacted by the collision.

One passenger in the Honda was ejected from the left rear of the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said the second passenger from the Honda fled the scene but was later found at West Boca Medical Center.

The Honda's driver was taken to Delray Medical Center with traumatic injuries. The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the occupants of the two other vehicles were not hurt.

Economou said due to the criminal investigation all victims' names are being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Adam Reisner at 561-620-6121.