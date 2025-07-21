BOCA RATON, Fla. — Business owners in Palm Beach County who witnessed the devastating floods in Texas earlier this month are taking action to help those in need.

Boca Raton business owner Kari Demarinis recalls watching the aftermath of the deadly July 4 flooding in Kerrville, Texas.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County businesses team up to help Texas flood victims

Palm Beach County businesses team up to help Texas flood victims

"Oh my gosh! I can’t even imagine what these families are going through," Demarinis said.

The images were haunting.

"Our heart just broke with something like that taking place," Demarinis said.

Kim Altman-Karr, owner of Mama's and Minis, echoed those sentiments.

"It is absolutely horrific and so scary thinking you can send your kids to camp and think they're safe," Altman-Karr said. "Unfortunately, we all know things can happen. It sends shivers down my spine; it’s awful."

Following the tragedy, Demarinis and Altman-Karr felt a call to action. They were among the mothers and business owners in Boca Raton who felt the need to help.

"I wanted to do something that could make any sort of difference because God forbid something like this happens (here)," Altman-Karr said. "You would want someone to do the same for you."

On Sunday, nearly a dozen businesses came together to raise money for victims impacted by the flood by hosting a "Playdate with Mickey" for toddlers at Sweet Peas educational gymnastics program.

Proceeds will support a GoFundMe campaign aimed at providing therapy for children from Camp Mystic, where 20 children lost their lives during the flood.

The July 4 flood was one of the deadliest in U.S. history, resulting in 135 fatalities. Demarinis announced that the group plans to continue raising funds for relief efforts throughout the week.

Parents in the community expressed their appreciation for the initiative.

"It just makes me want to help as much as we can," one parent said.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for the latest updates and to contribute to the cause.