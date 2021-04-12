Palm Beach County agency seeing new demand for home healthcare

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Palm Beach County healthcare agency says they are seeing a new demand for a different type of home care.

Henry and September are great pals.

“She’s got a very nice nature,” Henry said.

The 95-year-old holocaust survivor says they have a lot in common.

“Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune,” Henry said.

September is a professional companion.

“Companion care are services provided to seniors who are semi-independent, but they may need someone to be like a buddy or an assistant to them,” Marissa Gordon said.

Gordon is an administrator at JFS at Home a licensed private duty home health agency serving Palm Beach County.

“We always knew there was a tremendous need for this, but families were reaching out to us expressing the need for someone to get their eyes on their loved one because they were unable to travel,” she said.

With 160 clients she says seniors in isolation also increased the demand for companions.

"Increased loneliness and depression,” Gordon said. “I think that the pandemic opened the door a little wider for senior to accept help.”

Creating new bonds in a new world.

“We know each other, basically like we are best friends,” September said.

If you'd like to apply to be a professional companion, visit ralesjfs.org/