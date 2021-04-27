Old Boca Raton golf course being transformed

BOCA RATON, Fla. — At the moment, the old Ocean Breeze Golf Course in Boca Raton sits in disrepair. Now, both the city and Beach Park and District are trying to figure out exactly what to do with the overgrown course.

"I have a great view out my backyard," Jo Ann Aebersold said.

Aebersold's house is backed up to what used to be the Ocean Breeze Golf Course in Boca Raton. The course will soon disappear.

"I won't be disappointed if it doesn't stay as a golf course as long as it stays as a green space," she said.

The course has been closed for several years. The Beach Park and District bought the course with help from the city for $24 million. Originally, Ocean Breeze was going to stay a golf course.

"In the last year, Boca Raton Resort and Club donated a recently redeveloped golf course to the city for free," City Councilmember Andy Thomson said.

The donation eliminates the need for a golf course. So, the city put out a survey asking what residents want on the 212 acres of land.

"A cute little dog park would be nice," one lady said.

A joint meeting was held with the city and the Beach Park and District to discuss the results of the survey.

"We've gotten a number of good responses back. There's a desire for nature trails, for walking paths, for ballfields, for tennis courts, for pickleball courts, for indoor pickleball courts," Thomson said.

No decision was made. Both bodies should meet in the coming months.

Aebersold said the time is now for action because she's looking forward to enjoying nature.

"Because green spaces in this part of Florida are very hard to come by," she said.

