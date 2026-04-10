'OH BOY!': Boca Raton couple welcomes triplets, honoring National Multiple Birth Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla. — April is National Multiple Birth Awareness Month, and a Boca Raton family is celebrating with the arrival of triplets— the first set that have been cared for in the NICU at Boca Raton Regional Hospital in over a decade.

Amanda Inocencio and her husband, Fernando Reis, welcomed Ryan, Roger and Robert on Feb. 13. The triplets were born at 33 weeks following a high-risk pregnancy.

The couple turned to IVF after trying to conceive naturally for three years. During an ultrasound, the family was shocked to learn they were expecting triplets after initially being told they were expecting twins.

Reis, who is a Boca Raton police officer, described to WPTV the flood of emotions.

"When she showed me on the screen, we were both crying and laughing at the same time, and I was like 'Oh boy!'," Reis said. "It was pretty funny."

With the triplets' early arrival, each baby weighed just over three pounds and spent about three weeks in the NICU.

"It's like I got one baby for each year I was trying," Inocencio said. "To see them that they're going to grow up together, it will be amazing."

Dr. Howard Brenker, a neonatologist with Pediatrix Neonatology of Florida, worked closely with the family, along with Dr. Caroline Stella of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists of Boca Raton.

"With the doctors at the hospital, it was just amazing. We were receiving constant feedback and updates," Reis said. "I was very calm the whole time because they were talking with us nonstop."

The babies, now two months old, are thriving at home and embodying hope for families facing high-risk pregnancies.

Inocencio told WPTV that she would consider having more babies if she can conceive naturally in the future.

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