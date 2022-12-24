Watch Now
Nonprofit's Secret Santa helps homeless

Changing Lives receives donations
Posted at 3:48 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 15:48:02-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton-based nonprofit welcomed the homeless to a Secret Santa gift exchange at the United Methodist Church on Saturday morning.

It was the third annual event for Changing Lives, an organization to assist the homeless.

Between 75 and 100 people were given haircuts, new eye glasses, phones and bikes.

All of the gifts were purchased by donors and volunteers last week.

Jerry Pagen, the director of Changing Lives, says the purpose of changing lives is to help the homeless get back on their feet with a new job.

"When everybody else out there is celebrating Christmas, they see the ornaments, they see the Christmas trees, they feel left out," he said.

