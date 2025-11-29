Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No shooting found at Town Center at Boca Raton after shots fired report

Officers responded to possible shots fired call but determined physical altercation occurred in food court area instead of gunfire
WPTV
File photo of the Boca Raton Police Department.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police found no evidence of a shooting after responding to a report of possible shots fired at Town Center at Boca Raton.

Officers determined that a physical altercation occurred in the food court area instead of gunfire, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

