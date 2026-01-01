New Year, New Mindset: Boca gym owner says fitness resolutions start with mental commitment

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As millions of Americans look ahead to the new year with fitness resolutions in mind, Johnny O’s Gymnasium in Boca Raton is already putting those resolutions in motion.

For Jeff Fernandez, New Year’s Eve marked the end of 2025, and also his 60th birthday — which he celebrated with an early morning workout at Johnny O’s.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to finish out the year than getting a great morning workout in.” Fernandez said.

For Fernandez, the workout was more than fitness. He said it reflects a growing focus on health, both physical and mental.

“Every year as we start experiencing more things in life you realize the things that are important and right at that top of the list is health and well-being both physical and mental,” said Fernandez.

Johnny O’s Gym owner Johnny Olsen says New Year’s Eve isn’t just about celebrations and countdowns — it’s the perfect time to reset and recommit.

According to Health and Fitness Association, approximately 96 million U.S. adults plan to prioritize health, fitness, or exercise in 2025.

“If you want to be successful here at the gym, the one body part that you have to work on everyday is your mind,” said Olsen.

Olsen trains hundreds of locals at his family-oriented gym and believes long-term fitness success begins in the mind.

Group classes, he says, play a big role in keeping people motivated, no matter their age or experience.

“The beauty of a group class is you could be next to an NFL player or a 75-year-old grandfather and you can get your best workout. That’s what group classes do,” said Olsen.

While gyms typically see a surge in memberships this time of year, Olsen says sticking with fitness goals requires more than a New Year’s sign-up.

“You have to have a plan and stick with it,” said Olsen. “Because you’re not joining the gym because it’s closer to you or you shouldn’t be joining because of price. You need to join a gym that’s going to get you the results that you probably haven’t gotten before.”

Olsen says the message is simple — real change starts with mindset.

“You have to do the things you don’t want to do,” said Olsen. “When you can succeed with that, you’ll be amazed with what you can do.”