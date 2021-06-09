New upscale condos attract people relocating to Boca Raton

A new condominium building in Boca Raton says they are seeing an influx of people moving to South Florida.

They also credit new companies moving to Boca Raton and bringing their employees with them.

Boca Raton mayor Scott Singer recently took a tour of the new Alina Residences.

The upscale condos are the newest building to open in downtown Boca Raton.

The property's executive director, Noam Ziv, said most of the people living here have relocated here.

Mayor Singer said the city is a hot spot for companies to relocate to.

Boca Raton just made the top 10 list for small business for Alliance Virtual Offices. They were one of the smallest cities to make the list.

Economic Development Manager Jess Delvecchio said it's easier to entice companies or businesses to relocate here when they have living spaces like this to offer.

Mayor Singer said they can help keep the people working here, living here too.

