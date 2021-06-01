Neighbors call for changes after deadly Boca Raton crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Neighbors are asking for changes after a deadly car crash over the weekend in Boca Raton. Five people were killed, including three teenagers.

Investigators said the 18-year-old driver in one of the cars was speeding. They lost control and flipped their car on top of another.

A broken light pole with words of love and loss sits in the median at Camino Real and Sanibel Drive on Tuesday.

Three teenagers were killed, another five injured, after PBSO said their car lost control while speeding down Camino Real, killing two people in another car as well.

"This is so tragic and so sad," said resident Gina Miller.

Miller has lived here for 14 years, and said this stretch of Camino Real is a popular place for speeding.

"At night I just lay in bed listening for the crash. This is a raceway every night," Miller said.

Miller wants something done to help avoid something like this from happening again

"As a parent you think this is something you never want to wake up to," said County Commissioner Robert Weinroth.

Weinroth said Palm Beach County will make sure this road is safe for drivers.

"Looking at this accident seeing if there were others like it and is possible make changes," Weinroth said.

According to county data, there have been 14 crashes at that intersection since 2017.

County officials said they cannot add speed bumps or change the speed limit, but they will investigate if a speed study need to be done and if and when enforcement efforts could be added to this part of Camino Real.

Miller said she hopes to see changes.

"To try and get the police to do something to try and slow this traffic down because we don't want to see any other families impacted," Miller said.