Man faces felony charges for creating explicit AI image of teen coworker at a Boca country club

BOCA RATON, Fla. — 49-year-old Thomas Christopher Ball, of Broward County, is facing felony charges after investigators say he used artificial intelligence to create an explicit image of a teen coworker and threatened her.

According to reports, Ball and the teen both worked at Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton. Investigators say Ball followed the teen on social media platforms and began sending inappropriate messages.

Boca Raton man faces felony charges for creating explicit AI image of a teen coworker

Days after the teen distanced herself at work, Ball continued contacting her online. He eventually sent an AI-generated explicit photo of her nude, created from images from years ago when she was younger. He then threatened to expose her if she continued ignoring him.

Days later, a friend of Ball called 911, saying he allegedly came to her home looking for a firearm to shoot the girl who got him fired.

Ball was arrested last Friday and faces three felony charges, including altered sexual depictions of an identifiable person, sending harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Victim advocates — including Nicole Bishop, division director with Palm Beach County Victims Services- say as the use of AI continues to grow, so do cases like these.

"As the use of AI has continued to expand, we have seen more harmful use of it in victims that we serve," Bishop said.

Bishop adds that the impact can have long-term effects.

"Oftentimes, the images that are created are fake, but the harm that comes of it is definitely real," Bishop said. "Victims who experience this particular kind of crime can go through a range of things. They can almost have symptoms of PTSD, losing sleep over the situation.”

Bishop suggests anyone facing a similar situation should contact law enforcement immediately and reach out for their services here.

"It's very important that is reported that they can help receive justice from the situation and I think that they should all try to bring, preserve any evidence they may have," Bishop said.

Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received over 7,000 reports tied to AI-generated child sexual abuse images.

Under Florida law (HB757), creating, requesting, or possessing altered sexual images without consent is a crime. Lawmakers are now set to take a closer look at AI regulation in a special session starting April 28.

"I think as the use of A-I expands, we will have to look at seeing how our laws will be enhanced," Bishop said.

Ball is currently behind bars and his next court date is scheduled for May 17.

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