Man dies in single-vehicle crash overnight near Boca Raton

SUBURBAN BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash overnight near Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Powell, 20, of Highland Beach, was driving a 2016 BMW sedan at a high rate of speed on Palmetto Park Road at St. Andrews Boulevard at 2:56 a.m.

Powell was unable to maintain his lane and drifted to the left.

His car rotated as it entered the raised median and struck a tree.

The vehicle continued rotating and struck a second tree.

Kevin Powell was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.