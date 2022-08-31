Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 of MMA fighter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a local mixed martial arts fighter that occurred in 2017 near Boca Raton.

Roberto Ortiz, 23, received three consecutive life sentences for the fatal robbery that occurred on July 3, 2017, at the home of 25-year-old MMA fighter Aaron Rajman.

Photo supplied Aaron Rajman

Ortiz and two other people were arrested about 2 months after the incident and charged with Rajman's death.

The two others were Jace Swinton, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, and Summer Church, who was 16 years old then.

Both Swinton and Church were found guilty of second-degree murder in July 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.