Man arrested for shooting victim over loud music near Boca Raton

UNINCORPORATED BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempted murder Friday afternoon near Boca Raton after shooting a man over loud music.

Deputies responded to the 10600 block of Shady Pond Lane in unincorporated Boca Raton at 2:25 p.m. and found two men holding down the suspect, Zachary Moncada, 31, in the front yard of a home.

Moncada was turned over to deputies.

Deputies learned Moncada shot the victim in the back over loud music.

The victim's family was able to hold Moncada down and disarm him as he fought them and fired an additional round into the ground.

The victim was hospitalized at West Boca Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Zachary Moncada will be charged with first-degree premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery, and a weapons charge for display of a firearm during a felony.