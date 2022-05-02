Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Boca Raton to open new Jewish Community Center

Center located at 4400 North Federal Hwy.
Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Boca Raton for the opening of a new Jewish Community Center.
Mike Pence in Boca Raton, May 2, 2022
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 18:16:19-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Boca Raton on Monday afternoon for the opening of a new Jewish Community Center.

The Republican National Committee said they are opening their first-ever Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton, located at 4400 North Federal Hwy.

"Today, by opening this center, as part of a movement to open community centers all across the country, we are opening the doors wide, the Republican Party," Pence said Monday. "We are going to win back the Congress in 2022. We are going to re-elect Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, and we're going to win back America in 2024."

The RNC said their community centers are part of a multi-million dollar outreach effort to engage with voters in targeted communities.

The organization has already opened two Hispanic community centers in Orlando and Doral, along with a Black American community center in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News