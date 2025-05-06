Law enforcement trainings at Florida Atlantic University to combat antisemitism

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Law enforcement officers from across Florida gathered Tuesday at Florida Atlantic University for specialized training aimed at combating antisemitism and strengthening campus safety.

The event was hosted by the Florida Office of the Attorney General, the Combat Antisemitism Movement, and the George Washington University Program on Extremism. It comes amid rising tensions on college campuses nationwide since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

WATCH: 'This helps them understand what they're facing,' Gabriel Groisman says

Law enforcement trainings at FAU to combat antisemitism

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier addressed the group, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance stance on antisemitism and encouraging officers to act swiftly when hate surfaces.

"The First Amendment does not allow you to incite violence. The First Amendment does not allow you to instill fear," Uthmeier said. "You do not have to wait for someone to be touched or injured before stepping in. We want you to engage. We want you to protect."

FAU President Adam Hasner, who has been vocal about making the university a welcoming place for Jewish students and staff, said the training supports that mission.

"We're located in one of the largest Jewish communities in the country — and that makes how we handle these issues even more important," Hasner said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League's latest audit, Florida saw a 24% drop in antisemitic incidents in 2024 compared to the year before. However, the numbers remain nearly double what they were in 2020.

Gabriel Groisman, a senior advisor with the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said the training focused on educating officers about the groups and ideologies behind many of the incidents being reported.

"If somebody is harassing or intimidating someone, that's a crime. It's actionable. It's not just speech — it's conduct," Groisman said. "Law enforcement officers have to make split-second decisions, and this helps them understand what they're facing."

Organizers said they hope to expand these trainings across the state to help officers respond quickly and effectively, before hate turns into harm.