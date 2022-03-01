Junior League of Boca Raton members raising money for underserved women, children

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Junior League of Boca Raton has launched the third annual Little Black Dress Initiative, a week-long awareness campaign to raise funds to help underserved women and children in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

On Monday, Feb. 18, during an event held at the Vegso Community Resource Center in Boca Raton, members wore the same outfit they will wear for five consecutive days to represent what it is like to have limited choices when you live in poverty.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and dollars,” said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton, said. “The Little Black Dress Initiative demonstrates how limited resources affect daily life.”

The awareness campaign will run from March 7 to March 11.

To support the Little Black Dress Initiative, click here or mail a check to the Junior League of Boca Raton at Vegso Community Resource Center, 261 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Donations are fully deductible and will go to support the programs and mission of the JLBR.

