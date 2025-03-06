'It was pretty intense': Smoke over Boca Raton triggers over 150 emergency calls

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Fire concerns were felt down in southern Palm Beach County Wednesday night.

Many of you in places like Boca Raton turned to WPTV to try and figure out where a strong smell of smoke was coming from. We've been working to find answers for you as viewers into Delray Beach and other cities also noticed the smell.

Smoke over Boca Raton triggers 150+ emergency calls

"Well, it was pretty intense, the smoke all through this area looked like fog," said James Imbimbo.

He lives off Palmetto Park Road and said he was getting dinner with his wife Wednesday night at Tomasso's Pizza as the smoke blew in.

"When we got out of the car, we instantly felt it in our throats and in our eyes and we felt that something big was on fire," said Imbimbo. "By the time we ate, and got back out, about an hour later, it was really thick."

WPTV's Joel Lopez called the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue asking what the cause of the smoke was.

PBCFR responded saying that the Division of Forestry told them they were working on an approximate 10-acre vegetative debris/mulch fire.

They said the smoky fire, combined with strong west northwest winds, is what caused the smoky conditions in the western Boca Raton area.

"With all the talks all the fires in all the states I thought, 'Oh no, I hope it's not starting here,'" said Imbimbo.

PBCFR said it's dispatch center received over 150 calls within a 1-hour period for “smell of smoke” in the western Boca Raton area yesterday evening.

That resulted in 12 dispatched “investigation” calls for smoky conditions, but no fires were found in any of those calls.

PBCFR said they did put out a brush fire Wednesday south of Belle Glade. We're told the Glades fire that caused all the smoke has also been contained.

Lopez went down to Boca Raton on Thursday and couldn't smell any more smoke but said it was still windy.

"And now today, how do you feel?" asked Lopez.

"You know what? It's funny you ask, this morning I did wake up with a sore throat. It was probably the smoke from last night," said Imbimbo.

Pulmonologist Dr. Stephen Milan with Palm Beach Health Network said it is common after smoke exposure.

"We're worried about patients, not only with asthma or COPD, but also patients with underlying cardiovascular or cerebral vascular disease," said Milan.

He has offices in Delray Beach and West Boca Medical Center and said some of his staff also noticed the smoke.

"For us, we're always concerned when there's increase in particulate matter floating around, especially with our patients," said Milan. "It's a good reminder to pay attention to the air quality."

As of Thursday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports said the air quality near Boca Raton is at moderate levels.

Milan suggests those at risk monitor their symptoms and get checked out by a doctor if symptoms persist, and to avoid being outdoors if the air quality poor.