'IT WAS BRUTAL': Local animal rescue saves 10-month-old bulldog mix dragged by RV, yorkie with chemical burns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tri-County Animal Rescue is treating two dogs who were injured in separate cases.

They say earlier this month, a resident came into their facility and admitted to forgetting their 10-month-old bulldog mix was tied to their RV when they started driving.

Amanda Chussler, a volunteer with the rescue group, says the dog’s former family brought her in as an emergency walk-in. She says they claimed they were in an altered state of mind when they drove off.

“We didn’t know what was going on, but we saw that her paw pads were completely ripped off,” stated Chussler.

Staff members named the dog Little Mama. Doctors don't know how long 'Little Mama' was hanging on for — but their team quickly bandaged her paws.

“After we were able to bandage her, you can see that she started walking and her recovery began," said Chussler.

Little Mama is now in the hands of a loving foster family and will be looking for a home soon.

The group also took in two-year-old Ellie the Yorkie last Friday from Broward Animal Control.

“When we saw the horrific pictures I sent out, her burn from the top of her neck to the end of her tail, we knew that we had the team to fix her,” stated Chussler.

Chussler believes it’s a chemical burn and says these horrific cases are becoming far too common.

“It’s hard and our team has seen a lot it." shared Chussler. "More and more recently than ever before.”

Meanwhile, the brave Yorkie is on track to a swift recovery to find her forever home as well.

“I think we all find solace in knowing these dogs get better with us,” replied Chussler.

She adds seeking justice is complicated, as both dogs came in as strays and are not microchipped. However, Chussler advises those who know of cases like these to be alert and speak up.