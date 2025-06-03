‘I’M PROUD’: Boca Raton 8th grader earns associate’s degree

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bella Nieves, an eighth grader at Slam! Boca Raton accomplished a major milestone after receiving her associate's degree over the weekend.

“I saw my family, and I was holding my diploma, and it was like it’s real,” said Bella. “I’m really proud of myself and I’m proud of all the people who have helped me on this journey.”

Boca Raton 8th grader earns associate’s degree

Bella, who is 13-years-old, received her Associate of Arts degree from Doral College. Her mom, Yolanda Nieves, a single mother of five, said it’s a moment they’ll never forget.

“It’s just awesome you know where she’s at this point and the person that she’s becoming at such a young age,” said Yolanda. “She didn’t just do it, she did it with excellence and grace and her grades show it.”

WPTV Yolanda and Bella Nieves spoke about the accomplishment over the weekend.

Bella said taking college-level courses while balancing middle school, track and field, and time for loved ones was about finding the right support system.

Our WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache asked Bella, “How did you do it and who do you credit?” Bella responded, “I definitely credit the support that I had around me like my mom and my aunt.”

She also thanks her principal, teachers, and her classmates at the charter school who helped motivate her.

Bella also looks up to her brother Nathan Nieves, who graduated with his Bachelor’s degree before getting his high school diploma back in 2022.

“To see that he did that while still being a good person, while still handling all of his classes and still excelling the way he did, he’s just like really great,” said Bella.

Bella said the journey wasn’t always easy. She faced challenges like failing a class during her first semester a class and used that as a learning lesson.

“I ended up re-doing it the next semester and passing it,” said Bella.

Yolanda believes this opportunity isn’t out of reach for families in the state of Florida.

“I hope more families can start to see that you know they’re not some child prodigy,” said Yolanda. “It is the school that we partnered with, and it is finding what works for your family.”

For her next chapter in high school, Bella has her eyes set on getting her bachelor’s degree and possibly her master's as well.

“Just really continuing what I’ve been doing for these past couple of years and just keep working hard and continuing to accomplish my goals,” said Bella.