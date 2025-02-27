'I WANT JUSTICE': Customers of ATIK Medical and Wellness not receiving services they paid for

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV is looking into why ATIK Medical and Wellness offices in South Florida have closed without notifying their clients who have already paid for their services.

Atik Medical in Boca Raton has a suite in a bank building in Boca Raton and WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman found it has been closed for the past two days.

We also checked Boynton Beach where Atik Medical also has a suite, and a receptionist was inside answering phones.

However, customers like Hope Laso were turned away.

"There were no appointments," Laso said.

Laso's contract shows she's paying $4,800 over two years for a package of skin care treatment and products which she says she stopped receiving in November.

"I feel really, really angry. Angry, really angry,” Laso said. “And I want justice."

WATCH: Customers of Atik Medical and Wellness waiting for refunds on services they have not received

Medical customers claim clinic took their money, didn't provide treatments

WPTV attempted to contact Shlomo Atik, the owner of the two facilities, to see if he would pay back Hope Laso and other customers who complained.

He did not return any calls. We also tried to talk to the staff doctor listed on ATIK medical's webpage, who then said he left the group eight months ago.

Four women sent their ATIK Medical contracts for a package of treatments like botox, lip filler, and hair removal; treatments they say they haven't been able to get from ATIK's company for at least two months.

"I think he certainly needs to be held accountable," Laso said.

Another client sent a copy of a text she says Shlomo Atik sent to her last week.

According to the text, ATIK blamed the problem on "the increase of competition around our area," adding "we either will reopen this week, or we will return the money to the clients."

Bohman asked Laso to assess her chances of getting her money back.

“I won't get my money back,” she responded. “Because it's already been paid to him. So now we are waiting for services we won't get."

Two customers said they made formal complaints with state agencies hoping to get an investigation launched into the practices and the finances of Atik Medical offices in Palm Beach County.

ATIK Medical also has an office in Pompano Beach.