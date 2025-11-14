How a local good Samaritan changed a homeless man's life

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is getting a fresh start after being homeless for more than a year and getting a helping hand from a local good Samaritan.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache caught up with Peter Martin, who we first reported on last month.

WATCH: A stranger helped Peter Martin with a job and a roof over his head

How an act of kindness changed a homeless man's life

“I was homeless for a great amount of time, over 500 days. I picked a bench that I thought was pretty good for me and John came along,” said Martin.

John Ferber, a Boca Raton good Samaritan, helped raise nearly $8,000 for Martin, enough for short-term housing in Delray Beach. Martin calls it a gift with no price tag.

“It’s amazing how some people, for whatever reason, go beyond,” said Martin.

Over the last weeks, Martin also returned to the kitchen, a craft he practiced years ago.

It was through the help of Ferber that he now works for Potions in Motion, a private catering company in Boca Raton. Peter also took the time to thank us for shining his story.

“I just want to say thank you,” said Martin. “To God, to my newfound friends, to the donors.”

Last month, Ferber took Martin on a shopping spree for clothing and other necessities. Martin also sent a special message for Ferber, the new friend he gained that helped give him a second chance.

“You’re a special guy,” said Martin. “You were able to see that somebody needed help and I’m more than grateful for what you’ve done.”