Hit-and-run driver kills federal judge, seriously injures 6-year-old boy in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A federal judge was killed and a 6-year-old boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton police arrived at the scene of the crash at 10:22 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Police say the driver, who was unknown at that time, was traveling northbound approaching the intersection of 4000 N. Ocean Boulevard and NW 40th Street in Boca Raton in a red two-door sedan.

According to an arrest report, the driver was driving erratically and went around stopped traffic and up onto the sidewalk where she struck two pedestrians.

One victim was Sandra Feuerstein, 75, a federal judge based out of New York, and the other victim was a 6-year-old boy.

Judge Feuerstein was transported to Delray Medical Center where she died of her injuries. The boy is seriously injured.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene of the crash and determined the suspect was a Black woman with medium to short length hair. A witness also provided the full license plate number of the suspect vehicle as well as a description of a bumblebee sticker on the trunk.

Boca Raton police received a call from Delray Beach police that the suspect vehicle was located and had crashed at the intersection of 10th Street and SE 6th Avenue in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Police were first on the scene and observed Nastasia Andranie Snape, 23, behind the wheel of the car and was apparently unconscious.

The officer said as he approached her vehicle he could see her begin to convulse or have seizure-like movements.

Snape exited the vehicle and as the officer attempted to question her she would not respond to him and "stared into space."

The officer said Snape stated she was okay, but did not make eye contact or move around as the typical person would be who had just been involved in a crash.

Once she was placed inside of an ambulance, police say Snape began to scream and fight with medics, stating she was "Harry Potter."

Medics had to administer 400mg of Ketamine to calm her down.

At Delray Medical Center, police spoke with Snape. According to police she advised them that she remembers being involved in a crash, however when asked where the crash took place, she stated "I wasn't in a crash."

When police searched her purse for identification, they found several small containers containing a common synthetic designer drug called "T" salts, as well as rolling papers.

Police say that "T" salts are commonly known to cause erratic excited delirium-like behavior.

Snape's vehicle was swabbed for her DNA and the DNA of the victims, and the results were submitted into evidence.

A warrant was submitted and approved to determine the contents of her blood at the time of the accident. The results of that test are not known at this time.

Snape is set to be charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run involving death, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Judge Feuerstein was nominated to the federal bench by George W. Bush in 2003. She assumed senior status in 2015 and served until her death.