Here's what a Boca Raton rabbi has to say about the Gaza ceasefire deal

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After 15 months of war, Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are now being released as part of the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Rabbi Josh Broide of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is in Israel sharing his thoughts during this conflicting time.

“There’s no sense of fear, there’s no sense of anything going to imminent danger, people are going about their day to day lives just as normal," he said.

Roots deeply connected, the conflict is personal for many south Floridians like Rabbi Josh Broide and also Amy Rose, whose family and friends live in Israel.

“Those are our people in Israel we are just one big family," said Rose, Member of Temple Beth Tikvah. "Also in the world we are just one big family.”

Forever etched in their minds are the images of the hostages being taken on Oct. 7, 2023.

“It is one of the most horrible moments when I woke up that day and I think we need to keep seeing those images," said Rose.

With the current six-week Gaza ceasefire deal in place, there will be three different phases taking weeks to release the hostages and prisoners. The first phase calls for Hamas to release a total of 33 hostages in exchange for 100 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences.

“That’s the other piece of this where people are so happy but people are also afraid of this deal," said Rabbi Broide.

White the path ahead is uncertain, families of hostages held by Hamas are waiting on bated breath hoping their loved ones are safe and return home soon.

“We don’t know the state of these hostages… we don’t even know if these hostages are alive anymore but we would do anything to have them back," said Rabbi Broide.